Insider Selling: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Sells 8,937 Shares of Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CORR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.