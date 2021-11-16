Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALTO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,726,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 301,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $8,171,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.