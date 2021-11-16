Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 289,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,791. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

