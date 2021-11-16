$274.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $274.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,297. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.