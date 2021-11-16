$274.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $274.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,297. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.