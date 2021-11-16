Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 174,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $17.58.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

