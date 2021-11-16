NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.