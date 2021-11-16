Mirrored Alibaba Market Cap Reaches $17.85 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $174.71 or 0.00287833 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $53,413.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 102,189 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

