Delphy Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $47,081.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

