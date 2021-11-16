NFT Index Market Capitalization Hits $6.42 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $64,164.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,880.42 or 0.04745355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

