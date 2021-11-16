Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

