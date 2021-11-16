Corsicana & Co. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,539.83. 48,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,391.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

