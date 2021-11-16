Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.92

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29.

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

