DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.15

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 18564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

DNZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

