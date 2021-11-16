Michael Zacharia Buys 1,500 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Zacharia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Zacharia purchased 1,440 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $24,940.80.

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 86,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,907. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.