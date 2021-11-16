Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Paul R. Edick Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XERS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,965. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

