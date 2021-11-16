Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 279,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,510,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

