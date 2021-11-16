Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $11,990.68 and $63,738.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00224275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

