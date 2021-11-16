$526.28 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.10 million and the lowest is $515.80 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,502. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

