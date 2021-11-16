Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 141,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $996.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

