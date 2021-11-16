-$0.15 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.21). 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 794,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $401,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 53.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

