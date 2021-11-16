Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.43

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 25856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

The firm has a market cap of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

