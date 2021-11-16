Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.00

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 220659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

