General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Purchases 1,000 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Rosput Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Electric alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 51 shares of General Electric stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $3,022.77.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.