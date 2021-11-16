ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells $113,894.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,515. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 195,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

