ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells $113,894.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,515. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 195,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
