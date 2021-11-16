David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $135.66. 433,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

