Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Sells $358,200.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 1,558,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,867. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

