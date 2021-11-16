ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Buys 14,700 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sharat Sharan acquired 23,500 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 676,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $784.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

