Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $272,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 218.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

