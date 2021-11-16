MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.71). MacroGenics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 468,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

