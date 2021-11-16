$0.90 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.81. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

