$0.81 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 1,578,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,915. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

