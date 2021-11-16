Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. 10,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,319. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.