Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 650 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

