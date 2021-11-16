The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.59 and its 200-day moving average is $331.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.