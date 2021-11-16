VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.12.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VICI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 513,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,672. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
