VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 513,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,672. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

