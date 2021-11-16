Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

Shares of TGT opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

