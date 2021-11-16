Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 9,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,829. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69.

TLIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth $157,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

