Vep Group, Llc Sells 11,500,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 885,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

