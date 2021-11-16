Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells 61,366 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

STFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,565. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

