CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,614,512.34 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

CARG traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 917,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

