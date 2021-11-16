Patricia Salas Pineda Sells 23,796 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 748,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,937. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.