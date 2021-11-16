Psychemedics (PMD) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Psychemedics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.47% -15.31% -9.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -32.22 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -10.44

Psychemedics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Psychemedics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 262 893 1371 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Psychemedics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Psychemedics peers beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

