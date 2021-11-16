Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 129,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

