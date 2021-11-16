Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,588 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

