Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 13,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

