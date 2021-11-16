Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,218.88% and a negative return on equity of 132.86%.

NASDAQ CYTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 32,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTH. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.