bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.