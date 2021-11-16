Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.15. 113,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.31 and a 200 day moving average of $438.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

