Wing 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

