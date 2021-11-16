iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $211.40 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

